Chrissy Teigen Recounts The Time She Was In A Jealous Rage At A John Legend Video Shoot

Sunday, July 29th marked the 10 year anniversary of John Legend’s song “Green Light” featuring André 3000. To celebrate the occasion, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen decided to keep it real and share a story about a “jealousy-fueled meltdown” related to the video:

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

Oh you want to know more, do you? Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

Ok after a brief refresh with john, I have pieced together small bits of information — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

Through a series of tweets, Teigen exposed the jealous rage of her 22-year-old self, revealing she got envious to the point of tears during the “Green Light” video shoot. It all started when a group of guys began teasing Chrissy about how beautiful some of the women on set with John were. And the rest, is history.

