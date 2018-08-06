Facts Of Life & Diff’rent Strokes Star Charlotte Rae Dead At 92

Actress Charlotte Rae, best known for her role as Ms. Edna Garrett on the hit shows “Diff’rent Strokes” and “Facts Of Life” has passed away. Rae, born Charlotte Rae Lubotsky got her big break on the stage, appearing in the Broadway in the plays “Three Wishes for Jamie,” “The Threepenny Opera” and others. She also appeared in various variety shows and even released an album.

Her first big television role was in the hit comedy series “Car 54, Where Are You?”, in which she played Sylvia Schnauzer. In 1978, Rae was cast as Housekeeper Ms. Edna Garrett in “Diff’rent Strokes” also starring Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges. Her role was so popular, she proposed the idea of a spinoff show where she would be a Housemother at an all-girls school. The show became “The Facts of Life” and the rest is history.

Some of her former co-stars went to social media to send their condolences.

Todd Bridges (Diff’rent Strokes)

Different Strokes would not have been the same without you #CharlotteRae. You were loved by everyone on our show and you were loved by everyone on the facts of life will miss you "My heart is full of Pain" Rest in peace my friend pic.twitter.com/8FbterNz3S — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) August 6, 2018

Kim Fields (Facts Of Life)

You all already know my heart is heavy yet…. sorry, no words at the moment just love and tears… and yeah, smiles…. #charlotterae #ripcharlotterae — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) August 6, 2018

Mindy Cohn (Facts Of Life)

Lisa Whelchel (Facts Of Life)

Thank you, Charlotte, for 40 years of friendship and love. You will be missed. 🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/ywmPwepdvm — Lisa Whelchel (@LisaWhelchel) August 6, 2018

