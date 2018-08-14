CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Man Steals Car From Date To Take Another Woman Out

Leave a comment
driving on the road

Benjamin Howell

A woman in Memphis says her date stole her car so that he could take out another woman.

Yes, you read that correctly, Faith Pugh told ABC 6,  it happened when she went to meet Kelton Griffin for dinner. Griffin didn’t drive so they took Pugh’s car.

According to ABC 6, Griffin asked if she would go into a gas station to buy him a cigar. But when she got out, she says he sped off in her car.

Hours later, Pugh says a friend sent her a text saying Griffin had just asked her out.

The friend told Pugh where they were.

Pugh showed up to a drive-in theater with police and found the pair in her car.

Griffin was arrested on the spot, reports ABC 6.

Really! They Dated?

35 photos Launch gallery

Really! They Dated?

Continue reading Really! They Dated?

Really! They Dated?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Man Steals Car From Date To Take Another Woman Out was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
People Are Outraged Over Trump Calling Omarosa ‘Dog,’…

More tension is building.
08.15.18
This County Has Never Had An Integrated School…

Stopping segregation.
08.15.18
Florida Denny’s Turns Away Black Churchgoers And Forced…

The customer has spoken out after his Faceboook Live of the incident went viral.
08.14.18
12 items
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She…

The singer is reportedly gravely ill.
08.13.18
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…

It was over before it started. A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in…
08.13.18
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…

A California jury awarded $289 million to a man who developed terminal cancer from using Roundup weed killer.
08.13.18
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…

Years after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina, Clint Smith received an honorary diploma from his New Orleans-based high school.
08.13.18
30 items
Never Forget: Twitter Sounds Off On First Anniversary…

When it comes to white supremacy, how far have we come in a year?
08.11.18
Lezley McSpadden, Michael Brown’s Mother, Announces Bid For…

This "Mother of the Movement" will ensure that Black lives matter in her St. Louis suburb.
08.13.18
Omarosa Claims There Are Tapes of Trump Using…

In her new memoir "Unhinged," the former reality star is spilling of the president's tea. But is she telling the…
08.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close