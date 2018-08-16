Where’s The Respect? Fox Shows Wrong Singer in RIP Aretha Franklin Graphic

As the outpouring of condolences for the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin began rolling in, one network’s tribute was … it included someone who wasn’t Aretha herself.

Umm, is that Patti LaBelle in the corner? pic.twitter.com/PmUPpgc0zb — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2018

Aside from a not so flattering photo of Aretha, Fox News also pulled Patti LaBelle into the story by having the singer in the right hand corner. No folks, this is not Photoshop. The video of Patti LaBelle in question is from her performance of “Over The Rainbow” for PBS.

Franklin died Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

