#ThrowbackThursday: Watch Donnie Simpson & Aretha Franklin Sing “The Makings Of You”

Our own Donnie Simpson has interviewed the incomparable Aretha Franklin on many occasions. Watch this fantastic interview with Donnie and Aretha singing one of Curtis Mayfield‘s classic hits “Makings Of You.”

The interview was to promote the album “A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield” featuring an all-star cast including Franklin playing tribute to Mayfield who became paralyzed from the neck down after stage lighting equipment fell on him at an outdoor concert in 1990.

Franklin and Mayfield worked together for the soundtrack to the movie “Sparkle” in 1976. Mayfield wrote and produced while Aretha performed.

Rest In Peace Aretha Franklin.

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch Donnie Simpson & Aretha Franklin Sing "The Makings Of You"

