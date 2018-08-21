Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V

News & Gossip
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Chef Tommi Vincent (aka Chef Tommi V) is a celebrity chef and caterer, and wife of former NFL player, Troy Vincent.  Recently, Troy and Tommi launched Vincent Country, a lifestyle movement created to inspire and uplift and reflect positive images.

Chef Tommi recently stopped by Radio One Atlanta to show us how to make her delicious signature Curry Shrimp Pasta Salad.

Ingredients:

2 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound of tricolor pasta, cooked, drained, and cooled

1 can coconut milk

3 garlic cloves

2 T butter

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 medium red pepper diced

1 medium yellow pepper diced

1 shallot, minced

1 package of frozen peas, thawed

1 2.5 oz. can black olive slices

1 c. ranch dressing

½ c. mayonnaise

3 T Curry seasoning

2 t salt

½ black pepper

Step 1

Marinate peeled and deveined shrimp in coconut milk, garlic cloves, 2 T curry seasoning overnight.

Step 2

Remove shrimp from marinade, shaking off excess marinade, and bring to room temperature. Sauté shrimp in butter on med-high. Be careful not to overcook shrimp. They will shrink some, but should still be plump and succulent. Remove from heat and cool.

Step 3

Take half of your shrimp and mince. You can either use a food processor or a knife. The idea here is to have a consistency small enough to ensure shrimp is tasted in every bite. We all know folks will pick out the big shrimps!

Step 4

Mix all of your ingredients together, except pasta. After you incorporate all the ingredient incorporate the pasta in small batches to ensure ever noodle is coated. Chill before serving.

Delicious Eats: Shrimp Curry Pasta Salad with Chef Tommi V was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
32 items
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty…

Social media has no chill.
08.21.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
Melania Trump Is Going To Visit ‘Shithole Countries’…

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing…
08.21.18
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…

Tayari Jones' novel An American Marriage explores the impact of wrongful convictions.
08.21.18
White People Are Becoming The Majority Of HBCU…

Recent statistics showed an increasing number of white people have been enrolling at HBCUs over the years.
08.21.18
Don’t Believe The Hype About Black Folks Supporting…

There are plenty of good reasons to doubt Rasmussen Reports' findings that a third of African Americans approve of Donald…
08.20.18
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…

Plans are underway to honor Aretha Franklin in Harlem and at the MTV Video Music Awards.
08.20.18
Detective Omarosa Has More Than Just ‘Secret Recordings’…

The former White House staffer is sitting on a "stash."
08.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close