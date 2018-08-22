Amazon Bringing 1500 Jobs To Sparrows Point

Amazon is gearing up to open a new fulfillment center four months ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

The new facility in Sparrows Point is one of the few robotic facilities that Amazon has in our area, and those robots will be working alongside people as the company brings 1,500 full-time jobs.

The facility is 855,000 square feet, around the size of 28 football fields, and will house employees who will pick, pack, and ship customer items, specializing in smaller, everyday items available on their website.

Interested? Head over to http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ to apply.

