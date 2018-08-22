CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Amazon Bringing 1500 Jobs To Sparrows Point

Leave a comment
Wales Daily Life

Source: Matthew Horwood / Getty

Amazon is gearing up to open a new fulfillment center four months ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

The new facility in Sparrows Point is one of the few robotic facilities that Amazon has in our area, and those robots will be working alongside people as the company brings 1,500 full-time jobs.

The facility is 855,000 square feet, around the size of 28 football fields, and will house employees who will pick, pack, and ship customer items, specializing in smaller, everyday items available on their website.

Interested? Head over to http://www.amazondelivers.jobs/ to apply.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Amazon Bringing 1500 Jobs To Sparrows Point was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than…

The most affordable historically Black colleges and universities were ranked for a new study.
08.23.18
Michelle Obama Shares Emotional Video Of Father Voting…

Power at the polls.
08.23.18
Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was…

More outrage.
08.23.18
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…

The restaurant turns 60 today.
08.22.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
MTV’s Aretha Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is…

The stunning lack of diversity in media has seemingly never been more apparent than in the past few days.
08.22.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close