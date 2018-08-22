CLOSE
National
Home > National

Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In Ordering A ‘Trayvon Martini’

The bartender, who identified himself as Alobar Bandaloop on Facebook, posted about the horrific incident on Facebook.

Leave a comment

Trayvon Martin‘s story has impacted scores of people, and his legacy still lives on despite any hateful attempts to demean his life.

RELATED: Lebron James On How Trayvon Martin Changed His Life

A security guard recently created a racist spectacle when he ordered a “Trayvon Martini” at a Buzzard Beach bar in Kansas City, Missouri, a bartender, who is Black, said. The Westport Public Safety Team guard, Michael Dargy Jr, was fired by security services firm Chesley Brown International on Wednesday, and an investigation was opened after the story of the disgusting display circulated on social media. More than 100 people have commented with outrage and sadness in response to the bartender, who goes by the name Alobar Bandaloop and posted the account to Facebook on Monday.

“As a bartender, I’m asked to make 1001 different drinks and never once has any drink like this crossed till last week,” Bandaloop said. “A piece of s**t named Mike Dargy wandered his racist a** into my bar and ordered a Trayvon Martini. Wtf. Then when he noticed the shock on my face, he decided to tell me recipe. One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!”

Bandaloop couldn’t believe the blatantly horrific behavior of Dargy, he said. The guard spoke of Martin — whose 2012 fatal shooting in Sanford, Florida by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman sparked what has become the Black Lives Matter movement — as if he wasn’t even a human being and in such a horrific manner.

“The smug look on his face was one of the most punchable looks I’ve ever seen,” Bandaloop said. “As the manager on duty walks away in disgust and the server on duty is completely confused why this interaction is happening, I’m still stuck in shock that this grown man would say this. I immediately refuse to serve him and the night ends … Herein lies the big problem: he’s paid by the neighborhood to walk around with a pistol and “police” the area. This is a huge issue with me. Who can trust this man in any interaction with an African American?”

Chesley Brown had released a statement about the incident, saying that they have a “no tolerance” policy for “hate, bigotry or prejudice.”

SEE ALSO:

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Paris Dennard Just Got A Pat On His Head From Massa

Ben's Chili Bowl Celebrates 55 years in Business

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

13 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

Continue reading Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

The legendary Ben's Chili Bowl turns 60 today. Owned by Virginia Ali and her husband Ben, the restaurant is both a staple in Washington, D.C. and a part of Black History. Check out iconic photos from the eatery.

Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In Ordering A ‘Trayvon Martini’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than…

The most affordable historically Black colleges and universities were ranked for a new study.
08.23.18
Michelle Obama Shares Emotional Video Of Father Voting…

Power at the polls.
08.23.18
Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was…

More outrage.
08.23.18
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…

The restaurant turns 60 today.
08.22.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
MTV’s Aretha Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is…

The stunning lack of diversity in media has seemingly never been more apparent than in the past few days.
08.22.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…

The police are denying tasing while the man is holding the baby -- even though it's on video.
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close