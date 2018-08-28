CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Man Admits To Burning Black Man Alive In Jailhouse Letter To White Supremacists

Leave a comment

John Daniel Carothers (Rutherford County Sheriffs Office)

Tennessee authorities have had John Carothers in custody for months. He was charged with murder for burning a black man alive, but investigators were having trouble coming up with a motive.

According to News Channel 5, deputies intercepted a letter from Carothers to a white supremacist group and found a motive, Carothers was a racist.

The disturbing letter reads,

“My brothers in Jesus Christ our savior and Lord,

My name is John Carothers and I believe the bible is about white people and for white people. I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man. I set him on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head.”

53-year-old Carothers was arrested on March 17 for the murder of Robert Miller, a black man who lived with Carothers in a home for veterans. The Murfreesboro Post reports that authorities found Miller with a backpack containing Zippo lighter fluid, believed to be the accelerant that was poured on Miller. An autopsy showed that Mr.  Miller died from burn-related injuries.

Tennessee doesn’t have a specific hate crime law but District Attorney Jennings Jones told News Channel 5, “”The motive does matter.” Jones said he could pursue a hate crime enhancement if Carothers is found guilty at trial which would bring harsher sentencing.

According to the Daily Post Journal, this isn’t the first time Carothers has been charged with murder. In 1999,he was convicted of second-degree murder and was charged with another murder in 2011, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Man Admits To Burning Black Man Alive In Jailhouse Letter To White Supremacists was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close