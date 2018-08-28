CLOSE
Nine-Year Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Bullied For Coming Out As Gay

Suicide use to be the darkest, last resort to dealing with life threatening issues that an individual feels is too unbearable to endure. Now a days, even kids who haven’t hit the double digits in age are turning to suicide to as a solution to all of their problems.

Like 9-year old Jamel Myles who killed himself after enduring four days of homophobic bullying at school in Denver, Colorado. According to the boy’s mother, Leia Pierce, Myles revealed to her over the summer that he was gay. She said he wanted to go to school and tell his classmates because he was “proud” to be gay — but he didn’t get the reception he expected.

 

She told reporters“He goes, ‘Can I be honest with you?’ And I was like sure, and he’s like, ‘I know you buy me boy stuff because I’m a boy, but I’d rather dress like a girl.’ Four days is all it took at school. I could just imagine what they said to him. My son told my oldest daughter the kids at school told him to kill himself. I’m just sad he didn’t come to me. “I’m so upset that he thought that was his option.”

In an emotional post on Facebook, pleaded with families to speak to their child about bullying, “Please we are all the different and thats what makes us the same because we all have 1 thing in common we’re all different thats what makes this world beautiful .. i want justice for my son and every kid who is bullied.. i want bullying to end i never want to hear someone else go thru this pain.”

The Denver Public School District crisis team and a school social worker has been working with students to help them cope with the devastating incident. The spokesperson for the district said all members of the “school community are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or transgender status. It is critical that our students receive all the supports they need to learn and thrive in a safe and welcoming environment. Our formal policies and practices reflect this commitment to ensuring that our LGBTQ+ students can pursue their education with dignity.”

Police are still investing and are ruling Myles deaath a suicide.

 

Nine-Year Old Boy Commits Suicide After Being Bullied For Coming Out As Gay was originally published on globalgrind.com

