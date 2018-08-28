CLOSE
Bobby Brown Wants Smoke, Warns Kanye West To Keep His Distance

Whitney Houston's ex-husband comes for Yeezy... again.

Bobby Brown wants to make one thing clear: he isn’t here for Kanye West’s antics. The G.O.O.D Music founder made headlines back in May when, according to Pusha T, he paid $85,000 for a photo of Whitney Houston‘s drug-filled bathroom.

Pusha would go on to use the sensitive image as the cover art for his third studio album, Daytona, which led to the late singer’s estate issuing a statement about how “disappointed” they were over Kanye’s choice.

Brown also addressed Pusha and ‘Ye in an interview with Rolling Stone at the time, saying ‘Ye “needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.” This weekend, Brown addressed the elephant in the room once more and, if it was somehow unclear before, it’s plain as day now that he definitely wants all the smoke.

“Ignorant people are ignorant people, and they’re going to be that way until they find themselves,” he said on the Buzzfeed show Profile. “You expect disrespectful stuff from Kanye West anyway, so he’s not going to change,” he added. “Long as he stays clear from me, he’ll be safe. He’ll be OK.”

