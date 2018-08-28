The weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill have been interesting to say the least. Many fans of Ms. Lauryn Hill were excited to celebrate the seminal album and everything it contributed to hip hop, the music industry and the personal lives of everyday people.

However, for some, a dark cloud also loomed over the work due to the accusations of musician Robert Glasper in a radio interview for 97.9 The Box.

Of the many things Glasper said about Ms. Hill, the accusations involved cutting musicians pay one day before a show and stealing music for her Miseducation album. Glasper even came after Hill’s guitar-playing skills, saying she often needed someone to tune her own guitar.

It was quite the word spill and it left many Hill fans like myself feeling conflicted. Could we still celebrate Miseducation‘s anniversary in its full glory, or has our rap-singing queen fallen from grace?

Luckily, Ms. Hill addressed Glasper’s accusations and much more in an article published to Medium.

Her words once again reflect the complexities of being an artist and it challenges fans on how much we’re willing to support our imperfect stars. We might be willing to take some things into consideration, but other things might be left at the alter in disagreement.

With that being said, I’ve highlighted some of the most important quotes from Ms. Hill’s Medium article and explained whether I’m “taking it” or “leaving it.” Hit the next pages to find out if you agree or not!

Take It Or Leave It? Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Address To Robert Glasper Decoded was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: