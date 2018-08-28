CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Take It Or Leave It? Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Address To Robert Glasper Decoded

A fan's response to a complicated star.

Leave a comment
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Leon Morris / Getty

The weeks leading up to the 20th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill have been interesting to say the least. Many fans of Ms. Lauryn Hill were excited to celebrate the seminal album and everything it contributed to hip hop, the music industry and the personal lives of everyday people.

However, for some, a dark cloud also loomed over the work due to the accusations of musician Robert Glasper in a radio interview for 97.9 The Box.

Of the many things Glasper said about Ms. Hill, the accusations involved cutting musicians pay one day before a show and stealing music for her Miseducation album. Glasper even came after Hill’s guitar-playing skills, saying she often needed someone to tune her own guitar.

It was quite the word spill and it left many Hill fans like myself feeling conflicted. Could we still celebrate Miseducation‘s anniversary in its full glory, or has our rap-singing queen fallen from grace?

Luckily, Ms. Hill addressed Glasper’s accusations and much more in an article published to Medium.

Her words once again reflect the complexities of being an artist and it challenges fans on how much we’re willing to support our imperfect stars. We might be willing to take some things into consideration, but other things might be left at the alter in disagreement.

With that being said, I’ve highlighted some of the most important quotes from Ms. Hill’s Medium article and explained whether I’m “taking it” or “leaving it.” Hit the next pages to find out if you agree or not!

Take It Or Leave It? Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Address To Robert Glasper Decoded was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close