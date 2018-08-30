CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Remember When Michael Jackson Fired Somebody While On-Stage? [VIDEO]

MJ didn't play about his live show

Leave a comment

Never let it go unnoticed that the King of Pop wasn’t a little bit petty too.

During a stage rehearsal during the Bad era, the King of Pop was in rare form going through “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” with Siedah Garrett when he could audibly hear something was off. MJ played it off as pure adlibs but when he straight up said, “Jobs gone…” the crew knew they were going home one person short.

RELATED: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Estate And Sony Music Have Been Cleared

“Brad what ya gonna do?” Michael asks during another break. By now, we know Brad is pretty much unemployed and going to be looking for work.

Sheesh, to be fired mid-adlib!

https://twitter.com/neauxna/status/1035069588256514049

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Remember When Michael Jackson Fired Somebody While On-Stage? [VIDEO] was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs…

A lesson on bias.
08.31.18
Video Shows Man Calling Police On ‘Darkies’ Because…

Disgusting but not shocking.
08.30.18
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close