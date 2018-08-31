B’More In The Know: Sean Suiter’s Death Ruled As Suicide, BE Expo Is Coming to Baltimore & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

crossposting baltimore
| 08.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week we learned that Baltimore police detective Sean Suiter’s death has been ruled as a suicide, but his wife believes her husband was murdered. Maryland is also experiencing a very hot summer with the heat index rising up to 105 degrees. Want to participate in our crab contest? Upload a video of you telling us how you crab using the hashtag #HowDoYouCrab for a chance to win a $500 crab feast! Find these stories and more below.

Sean Suiter’s Wife Believes Husband’s Death Was Murder And A Cover Up

Here’s How You Can Beat the Heat For The Rest Of Summer

We’re Bringing BE EXPO to Baltimore! Get Your $10 Early Bird Tickets Today!

PETA Wants Marylanders To Stop Eating Crabs

Baltimore Area Crab Prices

#HowDoYouCrab? Enter To Win A $500 Crab Feast!

#RepresentMensHealth: Men of Baltimore
Men of Baltimore
5 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs…

A lesson on bias.
08.31.18
Video Shows Man Calling Police On ‘Darkies’ Because…

Disgusting but not shocking.
08.30.18
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close