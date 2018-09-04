Jazzy Report: Water Shut Off At Detroit Schools Due To Led And Copper

| 09.04.18
Water was shut off at all Detroit public schools after traces of led and copper were found. The most recent round of testing conducted this year tested 24 schools, 16 came back with elevated levels of led, copper, or both. It is unclear exactly which schools were effected but Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti is taking no chances, deciding to turn off the water in all the schools.

