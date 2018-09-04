Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign

Crazed Star Spangled Banner disciples will go out their way to say how much they hate Colin Kaepernick.

If he puts his name on something, the American flag waving, MAGA hat wearing citizens are ready to burn it down. Just recall the moment Kaep started protesting police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem. MAGA Twitter went OFF by burning their Colin Kaepernick jerseys on camera for all of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see.

Now folks are gathering their charcoal and lighting fluid once again thanks to a move Colin made with Nike. According to ESPN, the major shoe brand named Kaepernick as the face of their “Just Do It” campaign, which is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary as Nike’s key slogan.

On Monday, Colin shared the news on social media with the message “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

So of course, this had MAGA Twitter PISSED.

Rubbers went aflame….

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

And #NikeBoycott started trending on Twitter.

Some folks even got creative with their demolition…

In true American fashion I just DRONE STRIKED my Nike shoes! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0S9C6lgAkE — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 4, 2018

While others decided to go the arts and crafts route…

Hey #Nike . I don't wear politics or anything related to #ColinKaepernick I no longer buy 5 to 6 pairs per year of Air Monarch Black size 9 anymore either. Just do it? I did. I set my bunions free. #RemovetheSwoosh pic.twitter.com/68UuGMmIaD — Twentyoz (@Twentyoz_) September 3, 2018

One not-so-bright man even went all the way with his shoe burning…

BREAKING: Local man turns hollow gesture into a trip to the hospital. Thanks Obama! #NikeBoycott pic.twitter.com/7ErswUPEOQ — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) September 4, 2018

It was quite the show watching people waste good money. The opposite spectrum of the Internet reacted in the most hilarious way…

When a Trump Supporter Footlocker Employee has to Ring Out all of my Nike Kaepernick Gear 🖕🏾#NikeBoycott pic.twitter.com/m8gTkNU671 — PIMP C's NEPHEW (@REALsince86) September 4, 2018

The whole 20% of white people (well some of them 💀) who buy Nikes has me crying with this whole #NikeBoycott thing😂😂 Nike will be fineeeeeeee, black people give them the most sales anyway🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Org1rW5IWp — Shelly🥀🍭 (@diosa_shelly) September 4, 2018

But aside from the comedy, many veterans once again came to Kaepernick’s defense and pointed out how stupid the so-called #NikeBoycott is.

Dear White America,

Stop using Vets like me as your excuse for the #NikeBoycott . Stop weaponizing our service for your petty racism. If you really gave two sh*ts about my service, why do you allow me and so many other Veterans to live in poverty? — Talitha Dragonfly (@TalithaDrgnfly) September 4, 2018

As a veteran, first let me say that I served so that you have the freedom to protest Nike. Second, I served so that Kaepernick and others can #TakeAKnee. Third, please consider actually helping a veteran, and donate any of that Nike gear you plan to dispose of in protest. — George Capen #exGOP (@george_capen) September 4, 2018

I’m a Navy veteran that is the child of two marines and we all are #VeteransForKaepernick pic.twitter.com/0Fhzvi9GRp — the Revolution will Not be Televised (@SOimLikeWord) September 3, 2018

Good on @Nike for putting @Kaepernick7 in the spotlight for his sacrifices. Giving up something you love for the well being of others is a lot more American than giving false reverance to a piece of fabric. I am definitely a proud member of #VeteransForKaepernick — John (@jtckck27) September 4, 2018

Instead of burning your Nike gear bcuz u hate Kaep for dissing vets, and now u hate Nike for standing w Kaep, please send it to me and I will hand deliver them to homeless people and vets myself. #JustDolt #Kaepernick #veteransforkaepernick PM me for an address. ✌🏼🇺🇸👊🏼 — Dave (@bbcoach19) September 4, 2018

It seems like any paraphernalia protest that doesn’t involve fire and destruction is too advanced for the MAGA squad.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Colin’s deal with Nike is set to pay him a “top of the line” multiyear deal. This might be one way Kaepernick is making money for himself, considering he remains unsigned with an NFL team. The athlete is suing the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league.

With Colin’s new “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” motto, Nike is hoping to reach 15 to 17 year olds, according to Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, Gino Fisanotti. He told ESPN, “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.”

Not to mention, let’s not act like Nike doesn’t have a huge Black audience. So even if a mostly White community supports #NikeBoycott or if Nike’s stock has started to drop, there definitely will be a fan-base for Kaep’s “Just Do It” campaign.

So for now, MAGA Twitter will have to stay mad.

Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com

