Matt Barnes Files Restraining Order Against Gloria Govan

The former basketball player is seeking full custody of their twin boys after her arrest.

ESPN presents BODY at ESPYS pre-party - Arrivals

Source: Daniel Tanner/WENN.com / WENN

Things have gotten uglier between Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan, this after Govan was arrested for child endangerment last week. Barnes has filed a restraining order against his ex and is seeking full custody of their twin boys but he will be in for a long legal fight.

The Blast reports:

Matt Barnes is going to ask a judge to strip ex-wife Gloria Govan‘s custody of their twin boys and claim she is a danger to their safety, but she plans on refuting his allegations and is preparing to fight for her children.

According to sources close to the situation, The ex-NBA star will be filing an emergency motion in Los Angeles Wednesday morning asking a judge to give him full physical and legal custody of the kids.

He wants the former “Basketball Wives” star given a no-contact order, but is requesting that if she gets visitation, it’s with a court appointed monitor.

The documents ask the court to order her to stay 100 yards away from him, the kids, and the kids school.

Govan was arrested the Friday before Labor Day weekend on a charge of felony child endangerment after an argument with Barnes at their children’s school.

The pair will face each other in court later today (Sept. 5) in a joint hearing and Govan intends to fight both Barnes’ request and her arrest after the pair fought over weekend visitation custody rights at the school of their sons during a Friday afternoon pickup.

Photo: WENN

Matt Barnes Files Restraining Order Against Gloria Govan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments
