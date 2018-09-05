CLOSE
Nike Drops “Dream Crazy” Spot Narrated By Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Are you still with Kaep? The Swoosh is.

Serena Williams - Nike Just Do It campaign

Nike went all in with Colin Kaepernick, racist bigots be damned, and it’s a beautiful thing. The still unemployed NFL quarterback narrated a new spot from the brand that encourages people to dream big, even if it means people think you’re crazy.

“What non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment,” says Kaep. Both civilians, Charlie Jabaley, a kid who lost 120 pounds and became an Ironman, after beating a brain tumor, are placed on the same level as a LeBron James or Serena Williams.

The commercial is the second in the new Just Do It campaign (the first was Serena’s “Voice of Belief”) and is guaranteed to give you the feels.

But will an NFL team ever have the heart to give Kaep a fair chance? Word is the spot will premiere nationally during the NFL’s season opener.

Watch the “Dream Crazy” spot below.

 

