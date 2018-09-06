TMZ reports that Burt Reynolds, the iconic actor who played in films such as The Longest Yard, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas, the Smokey & The Bandit series and Boogie Nights, has died. He was 82.

Reynolds passed of a heart attack in Florida. His family was by his side as he went into cardiac arrest earlier in the morning. He underwent major heart surgery in 2010 and had battled heart issues for a number of years.

One of Hollywood’s most handsome and enigmatic stars, Reynolds was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the 1998 Academy Awards for his portrayal of director Jack Horner in Boogie Nights.

Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Actor Burt Reynolds Dead At 82 was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com