Brett Kavanaugh’s Dangerous Relationship With Race In America, Explained

Brett Kavanaugh may or may not be racist, but Donald Trump’s pick to be a Supreme Court justice has certainly shown he has racist tendencies, at the very least.

What’s the difference, you ask? Judging from Kavanaugh’s past email correspondence with his colleagues and buddies alike, not much at all. And thanks to Corey Booker, the New Jersey senator who risked his job by making public files that were confidential, America has now unmasked (or unhooded?) Kavanaugh to show who he really is – or was, at least.

Today members of @JudiciaryDems released committee confidential docs about Judge Kavanaugh that were previously hidden from public view. We will continue to release more committee confidential documents to draw attention to this sham process. pic.twitter.com/Iap1KgJXzK — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 6, 2018

Either way, it’s troubling, to put it mildly, to know that apparently Kavanaugh isn’t (or, wasn’t) even remotely interested in fixing racism, according to one of the emails Booker released against the wishes of his Republican counterparts who threatened to have him ousted from the Senate.

“The desire to remedy societal discrimination is not a compelling interest,” he wrote in a 2001 email about racial profiling.

Some people ask why Colin @Kaepernick7 kneels. This is WHY: "The desire to remedy societal discrimination is not a compelling interest" – Brett Kavanaugh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2018

A couple of years later, Kavanaugh doubled-down by decidedly opposing affirmative action, the Wall Street Journal reminded readers on Tuesday. When asked about how President George W. Bush’s White House could tout a diverse workforce while opposing affirmative action, Kavanaugh said in no uncertain terms, “Diversity is a permissible goal but a state must use race-neutral criteria when available.”

But wait, there’s more.

Conservatives rejoiced at the #SCOTUS selection, but some of #Kavanaugh’s first words after accepting the nomination had Black folks on edge about what to expect if he were to be confirmed.https://t.co/cwUTexwMKk — Color Of Change PAC (@votingwhileblk) July 10, 2018

“He has criticized ‘special legislation’ for minorities and, in a 1999 interview, said he looked forward to the ‘inevitable’ day in 10 or 20 years when, he predicted, the Supreme Court ‘says we are all one race in the eyes of the government,’” the Wall Street Journal also wrote.

While the above two examples are probably worrying enough to most Black folks, Asians may also want to pay attention to Kavanaugh’s apparent racism, according to one of the emails that tried to reinforce racial stereotypes.

The man who is closer than ever to officially succeeding Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court once tried to crack a joke about getting sexual favors from a would-be Asian massage parlor in an email with “Su Ching is booked” as the subject line.

The NAACP blasted Kavanaugh as “a dangerous ideologue whose extreme views on civil rights would solidify a far right majority on the Supreme Court,” and more than 100 other civil rights and human rights groups were opposing him, too.

Nevermind the fact that Zina Bash, Kavanaugh’s former law clerk, was caught on camera during his Senate confirmation hearings this week flashing what appeared to be a white power hand sign.

Meet Zina Bash, the Brett Kavanaugh supporter who proudly flashed a popular white power and supremacy hand sign at this morning's Supreme Court confirmation hearing. https://t.co/9iJ92GNlgy pic.twitter.com/e9AawTlJy6 — NewsOne (@newsone) September 4, 2018

Kavanaugh’s threat to America goes well beyond race, as women, in general, have every right to be alarmed after the circuit court judge on Thursday referred to birth control as “abortion-inducing drugs.”

He also stands accused of lying in 2004 when he was testifying before a Senate body during a confirmation hearing for his current position. If he could lie back then, obviously he could also lie this time around.

While Booker said he was ready to accept whatever consequence for releasing the emails, including expulsion from the Senate, chances are that won’t happen. “Many senators have opted to resign instead of suffering the indignity of being ousted,” according to Fast Company.

Activists are urging folks who normally sit on the sidelines to get involved in the Stop Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court effort. Here's how…https://t.co/dVD3vzOZYB . #BlockKavanaugh @lawyerscomm @NationalAction pic.twitter.com/aMgvYWlqKx — NewsOne (@newsone) July 10, 2018

Coupled with Kavanaugh’s views on race, his stance on abortion, and its implications for the historic Roe v. Wade decision could be disastrous for the country across racial and economic lines.

SEE ALSO:

Distrust Of Sacramento Police Grows After Cops Kill Another Black Man

The US Open Will Have All-Black Women’s Final For Second Year In A Row

Brett Kavanaugh’s Dangerous Relationship With Race In America, Explained was originally published on newsone.com