Adrien Broner Banned From Uber For Acting An Ass To Drake & Travis Scott, Allegedly

This guy...

Adrien Broner vs Jessie Vargas

Source: Edward Diller / Getty

Adrien Broner seems to always be seeking the struggle. The pro boxer has reportedly been banned from Uber after acting a fool on a recent trip. 

Broner posted footage of himself getting ignorantly turnt up on social media, and it got banned from ever using the app.

Reports TMZ Sports:

The boxing star captured his out-of-control ride on his own social media earlier this week — trying to turn up from the backseat when Drake and Travis Scott’s hit “Sicko Mode” started playing.

Broner leans over and unleashes a full-throated scream right in the driver’s face — before grabbing the volume knob and turning it to the max.

Then he started wildly dancing — while the driver tried to focus on driving in the rain.

Finally, the driver has enough, slams on the brakes and pulls the car over — demanding Broner and his crew get the hell out of the vehicle immediately.

A rep for Uber tells us … company officials looked into the incident, and decided Broner’s behavior was unacceptable and his access to the app has been revoked.

By the looks of the footage, it sounds fair enough. No cab driver making a living should have to deal with such tomfoolery.

