TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

John David Washington Reveals He’s Single [WATCH]

Leave a comment

Photo Credit: Izumi Hasegawa / PRPhotos.com 

Denzel and Pauletta Washington should be proud of their son John David for a ton of reasons.

One, he’s always repping for his mother; two, he’s a great actor; and three, he seems like a humble person who isn’t too wrapped up in the fact that he is the son of one of the greatest actors of all time… and a classically trained pianist, former Broadway performer and Juilliard graduate. (We won’t make that mistake)

We can’t help but to swoon over him and things just got better because he revealed that he is “Single AF” during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Say what, now?!

Check out the full interview below to hear what he is looking for in a partner and about his love for Beyonce.

Same, John David, same.

 

 

Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars

17 photos Launch gallery

Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars

Continue reading Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars

Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

(Photo Credit: PR PHOTOS)

John David Washington Reveals He’s Single [WATCH] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s Own Brother Claims He Molested Their…

Carey Kelly spoke out in a lengthy interview.
09.15.18
Exclusive: Dallas Pastor Talks Botham Jean Shooting, Police…

Fighting injustice.
09.15.18
Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested After Fight In…

WBA Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on Friday morning after a fistfight at Rosebar nightclub in D.C. A source…
09.15.18
April Ryan Rips Into Minister Omarosa After The…

The reality star showed her true self in an explosive interview.
09.15.18
Blame The Victim: Police Claim Marijuana Was In…

This is despicable.
09.15.18
How Black Lives Matter Is Taking A Grassroots…

Amnesty International found that gun violence across the United States has reached a human rights crisis level.
09.15.18
Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At…

You won't get this coverage anywhere else.
09.14.18
Cory Booker Has More Receipts On Kavanaugh As…

More documents have been released.
09.14.18
Trial For Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Has…

Prosecutors are calling foul play.
09.13.18
Protected: Nielsen Unveils Its New Report About Black…

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close