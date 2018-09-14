Denzel and Pauletta Washington should be proud of their son John David for a ton of reasons.
One, he’s always repping for his mother; two, he’s a great actor; and three, he seems like a humble person who isn’t too wrapped up in the fact that he is the son of one of the greatest actors of all time… and a classically trained pianist, former Broadway performer and Juilliard graduate. (We won’t make that mistake)
We can’t help but to swoon over him and things just got better because he revealed that he is “Single AF” during an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Say what, now?!
Check out the full interview below to hear what he is looking for in a partner and about his love for Beyonce.
Same, John David, same.
Famous Parents Whose Children Are Stars
(Photo Credit: PR PHOTOS)
John David Washington Reveals He’s Single [WATCH] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com