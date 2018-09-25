Videos
Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big 50!

Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big 50!

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday in style. The world renowned star from Philadelphia is known for breaking the internet since he has joined Instagram at the top of the year, but the stunt he has up his sleeve is the biggest one yet!

Smith decided to bring in the big 50 by bungee jumping near the Grand Canyon.

Making this even more interesting he’s bringing back an old friend Alfonso Ribeiro aka Carlton Banks. YES! Carlton Banks is going to be there but not to bungee jump but to host his long time friend Will Smith’s wild endeavor.

 

Check the link above to watch the full live stream when the live stream starts at 6 pm est.

Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big 50! was originally published on boomphilly.com

