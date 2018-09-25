Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into His Big 50!

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday in style. The world renowned star from Philadelphia is known for breaking the internet since he has joined Instagram at the top of the year, but the stunt he has up his sleeve is the biggest one yet!

Smith decided to bring in the big 50 by bungee jumping near the Grand Canyon.

Making this even more interesting he’s bringing back an old friend Alfonso Ribeiro aka Carlton Banks. YES! Carlton Banks is going to be there but not to bungee jump but to host his long time friend Will Smith’s wild endeavor.

Check the link above to watch the full live stream when the live stream starts at 6 pm est.

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music Award 1 of 25 2. Will Smith and MC Hammer 2 of 25 3. The Fresh Prince 3 of 25 4. Will Smith In The 90s 4 of 25 5. Vintage Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith 5 of 25 6. Will and Jada 6 of 25 7. Will Smith Throwback 7 of 25 8. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!) 8 of 25 9. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? 9 of 25 10. Men In Black 10 of 25 11. Will Smith In Bad Boys 11 of 25 12. Remember “Wild Wild West?” 12 of 25 13. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice Awards 13 of 25 14. Will Smith and Muhammad Ali 14 of 25 15. Will Smith plays some golf 15 of 25 16. Will Smith at the 2013 MTV VMAs 16 of 25 17. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 2016 17 of 25 18. Will and Jada kick it with Rihanna 18 of 25 19. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 2016 19 of 25 20. The Smith Clan 20 of 25 21. Will and Jada 21 of 25 22. Suit and Tie Will Smith 22 of 25 23. Big Willie Style 23 of 25 24. Will Smith and the fam 24 of 25 25. Will Smith rocks plaid on the red carpet with Jada 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

