CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”, Thus The Proper Fade

Life comes at you fast.

Leave a comment
UFC 229 - Khabib v McGregor

Source: Stephen McCarthy / Getty

By now you’ve surely heard that Conor McGregor tapped out after catching the hands and feet from Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. A brawl outside the ring ensued shortly after the match was called, and word is it was because a racial slur was hurled. 

Reports TMZ Sports:

Conor McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis, called Khabib Nurmagomedov a “f**king Muslim rat” during the main event at UFC 229 — and that’s what set him off … a ringside witness tells TMZ Sports.

We spoke with a fan who was sitting in spitting distance from Danis during the fight — and we’re told Danis was running his mouth throughout most of the fight.

There was a moment between the 2nd and 3rd rounds when Khabib shot a death stare right at Dillon, according to our witness who says it was obvious Khabib heard at least some of the insults.

But, we’re told the final straw was the Muslim insult that Danis hurled toward the end of the fight.

Khabib threw his mouthpiece at Dillon and then jumped out of the cage to attack him in the stands.

If this is true, Dillon Danis is due the most proper of fades, truly.

Also, Filayyy’s recap is the only one you need to see of the fight. Hands, and feet bruh. Drake caping for you is officially a bad sign.

 

Also, what?

Conor McGregor Teammate Called Khabib “F*cking Muslim Rat”, Thus The Proper Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday…

Is buying gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke?
10.09.18
Political Outlet ‘The Hill’ Doesn’t Know The Difference…

We all look alike, right?
10.09.18
Registration Dates Every Black Voter Needs To Know…

A state-by-state guide to online, mail and in-person deadlines.
10.09.18
The Sunken Place Unites! Ben Carson, Candace Owens…

They are headlining a Young Black Leadership Summit.
10.09.18
Andrew Gillum Suspending Campaign Activity But For All…

The mayor of Tallahassee is putting the people before campaigning.
10.08.18
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Demand His Release From Prison

The former television dad was sentenced to 3 to 10 years.
10.08.18
Bias GOP Pollster Claims Blacks Increasingly Support Trump

A GOP-leaning pollster shows suspiciously high support of Black voters for Trump.
10.08.18
12-Year-Old Student On A Mission To End Racist…

Elementary school student launches an anti-bullying campaign after a classmate called him the N-word.
10.08.18
Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors…

Jurors in the Jason Van Dyke trial reveal details about their deliberations.
10.08.18
‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A…

Protesters demand transparency after the killing of Patrick Kimmons in Portland, Oregon.
10.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close