CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Katt Williams Free From Oregon Jail, Won’t Be Extradited To Georgia

The comedian missed a court date to attend the Emmys and a search warrant for his arrest was out on him in Georgia.

Leave a comment
Katt Williams mugshot

Source: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office / (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Katt Williams caught another unlucky break with the law after getting arrested for assaulting a driver in Oregon. Now free, the comedian had an arrest warrant out on him in Georgia but he somehow managed to avoid extradition.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement in Multnomah County, Oregon tells us Katt was released from jail at around 2 PM PT. He’d been cooling off in a cell since getting arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a driver. We’re told he was cut loose after authorities in Hall County, GA declined to extradite the comedian for failing to appear in court last month.

We broke the story … Katt had a felony warrant issued for his arrest after he skipped court to attend the Emmys. Sources close to Katt told us he’s blaming his management for failing to remind him about his date with a judge.

Hopefully, this is the last of it for the year for Katt Williams.

Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Katt Williams Free From Oregon Jail, Won’t Be Extradited To Georgia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key…

Investigators never asked an eyewitness questions about the shooting of O’Shae Terry, attorney says.
10.11.18
Kavanaugh Brings His Voter Suppression Record To A…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh brings an anti-voter rights ideology to the Supreme Court.
10.11.18
Board Votes To Admit More Black Students At…

A time for change.
10.11.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Ella Mai’s 2018 American Music Awards…

Here are all the products you need (at all price points!) to get this fresh-faced look.
10.11.18
Here’s What African Americans Are Doing To Address…

Stopping the stigma.
10.11.18
Ron DeSantis Joins Other Republicans Who Defended Slavery

Members of the GOP keep rationalizing and downplaying the evils of slavery.
10.11.18
White Parents ‘In Disbelief’ When Woman Calls The…

Just another day in America.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close