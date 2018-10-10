Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facing Backlash After Netflix Trailer For John Henry Released [VIDEO]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was excited to announce that he’s playing the legendary folklore, John Henry for the Netflix movie. CBS News states that Henry is known as an African-American folk hero. He was a steel driver that worked very hard until his heart stopped from stress.
Johnson went on social media to post a trailer of the film and said, “WHEN THE MAN COMES AROUND. Inspired to bring to life one of my childhood heroes, John Henry, in JOHN HENRY & THE STATESMEN. In this movie, I’ll lead an ensemble of the most popular folklore figures and legends from different cultures around the world. @NETFLIX is the perfect partner & platform to bring these global folklore icons to life. “
The director, Jake Kasden, who worked with Johnson on “Jumanji,” is excited to work with him again. Twitter users sounded off and aren’t happy about Johnson playing this role because Henry is a dark-skinned black man.
Johnson is mixed, but in the past has played White, Black as well as Pacific Islander characters. Who would you rather see in this role?
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]
1. BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-PREMIER-GIJOE1 of 18
2. 51st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards2 of 18
3. On The Set Of ‘Pain And Gain’ In Miami – April 25, 20123 of 18
4. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Show4 of 18
5. 89th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals5 of 18
6. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Backstage And Audience6 of 18
7. WrestleMania XXVIII7 of 18
8. 2016 MTV Movie Awards – Show8 of 18
9. 48th NAACP Image Awards – Backstage and Audience9 of 18
10. AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi – Premiere Of Disney’s ‘Moana’ – Red Carpet10 of 18
11. Fast and Furious 5 – Premiere in Rio de Janeiro11 of 18
12. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Central Intelligence’ – Arrivals12 of 18
13. The Rock13 of 18
14. WrestleMania 29 Press Conference14 of 18
15. Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Furious 7’ – Red Carpet15 of 18
16. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Hand/Footprint Ceremony16 of 18
17. Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) poses for photographers during the premiere of the movie ‘Fast and Furious 5’17 of 18
18. ‘San Andreas’ Beijing Premiere18 of 18
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facing Backlash After Netflix Trailer For John Henry Released [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com