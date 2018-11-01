CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

‘Soul Food’s’ ‘Miles’ Is 55 And Super Fine! [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Actor Michael Beach, who you’ve seen in movies like First Sunday, Lean On Me, Waiting To Exhale and Soul Food, just turned 55. And he is fine!

Beach posted a series of shirtless photos to his Instagram page with the caption:

“Today I am 55 years old!

.

#happybirthday to ME

.

Trust me – age IS a factor when it comes to physical health but so are many other things in life. Don’t let excuses stop you! …

My man @vududaddy came over to my LAB ( #garagegym ) and took some natural light pics of me playing with some dumbbells. Thank you brother.

#55andfit #selftrained #commitment#effort #hardwork #dedication#menshealth #fitness #enjoylife”

See the photos below:

 

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men

15 photos Launch gallery

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men

Continue reading #ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood’s Finest Men

#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Soul Food’s’ ‘Miles’ Is 55 And Super Fine! [PHOTO] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…

Next to Former President Obama, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Georgia is the second politician the media mogul…
11.02.18
Trump’s Racist Ad Aims For The Willie Horton…

Trump's racist political ad is reminiscent of the Republicans’ infamous 1988 Willie Horton spot.
11.02.18
On The Run! White Woman Wanted After Racist…

The 51-year-old is a wanted woman.
11.02.18
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second…

Brian Kemp withdrew from his second debate against Stacey Abrams.
11.02.18
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.
11.01.18
Philadelphia Police Officer Reportedly Posts Photo In Blackface

There is a call for the police officer to be fired
11.01.18
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?

Oprah is lending her star power to the next possible governor of Georgia.
11.01.18
Arrested! White Woman Who Wrote Racist Note To…

Somehow the perpetrator feels that she’s the victim.
11.01.18
Who Is Danye Jones? Ferguson Activist Says Her…

There has been a series of suspicious deaths connected to the Ferguson protests.
11.01.18
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close