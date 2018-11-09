BE Expo
Home > BE Expo > Special Guests

BE EXPO The Amerigroup Main Stage Schedule

be expo schedule mainstage

BE Expo Baltimore 2018: Speakers, Celebrities & Influencers
Speakers
Latest
Newly Elected Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can’t Afford An Apartment…

She is the youngest person ever to be elected to Congress.
11.09.18
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…

Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown shared with NewsOne her first-hand experience in the trenches on Election Day 2018 in…
11.09.18
‘Fighting For Justice’: Black Mom Who Lost Family…

A Black woman comments on the indictment of the boat captain responsible for the sea accident that killed nine members…
11.09.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…

Mayor Andrew Gillum still has a chance.
11.09.18
Protesters At Tucker Carlson’s House Double Down: ‘Promotion…

Smash Racism D.C. speaks out about their protest against the Fox News host.
11.09.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…

She will not give up.
11.08.18
Multiple Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In California…

https://www.facebook.com/ABC7/videos/285272605449452/ Multiple injuries reported after a mass shooting situation in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night. Thousand Oaks…
11.08.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…

President Trump mocks Black Republican Mia Love.
11.08.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas

This is epic.
11.08.18
Trump Wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Resign!

According to CNN Attorney General, Jeff Sessions has been asked to resign by President Donald Trump. https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1060258178791817217 This comes after…
11.07.18
