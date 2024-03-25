Listen Live
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Homeland Security told members of the press that the LA raid was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "P Diddy" Combs

Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

The Los Angeles and Miami homes owned by Diddy were raided by Federal Law Enforcement on Monday (March 25) in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. A report TMZ says local law teams were on the scene but that Homeland Security lead the raid, which included helicopters flying overhead and law enforcement entering the home with weapons drawn.

RELATED: Mark Curry Claims Shyne’s Def Jam Deal Was Paid Out By Diddy

RELATED: Diddy Hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorney To Represent Him In Sexual Assault and Trafficking Case

In a photo making its rounds on social media, Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs, can be seen outside Puff’s Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs.

Related Stories

Today’s raid comes just months after Cassie‘s federal lawsuit alleging that Diddy, her former partner, was physically and sexually abusive during their relationship. In the suit, Cassie not only accused the music mogul of rape, but alleged that he beat her and forced her to perform sexual acts with other men. Puff settled the November 2023 lawsuit within a day.

Video footage of today’s events appeared to show more than a dozen armed agents in full tactical gear with rifles walking in and out of the Beverly Hills residence. At the time of this report, it remains unknown if Diddy was inside either of the homes.

Note: This is a developing story.

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/29/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close