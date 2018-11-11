CLOSE
Thug Passion: Teenaged Tupac Shakur Lust Letters Up For Auction

Pac's game was on par with most 14-year-olds.

Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

Take note, if you die young and a superstar, all your business will eventually get out there. Case in point, a couple of love letters a teenaged Tupac Shakur wrote a high school crush are going up for sale. 

The folks over at Moments in Time are selling 2 handwritten letters for a cool $15k. They’re from the rapper to a teen crush when he was a 14-year-old freshman in 1985 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore. They’re addressed to Averel, who at the time was the same age.

The first letter reveals a shy Tupac introducing himself to Averel. Tupac surfaces in the second one as emboldened … professing his wants and needs, if ya catch our drift. We’re told Averel, who sold the letters to Moments in Time, was not impressed by Tupac’s game.

Worth noting, one letter is signed “Passionately, Tupac (New York) Shakur.” Yes, he dotted the “i” with a heart.”

Check out the love letters right here. Forgive Pac for the thirst and misspellings.

