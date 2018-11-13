CLOSE
National
Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police Department That Refuses To Name Cop Who Killed Jemel Roberson

"We still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us," said a protester.

Activists are demanding—but not getting—answers from the Midlothian Police Department about the identity of the officer who killed security guard Jemel Roberson on Sunday.

Demonstrators plan to rally outside the suburban Chicago police department’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon to protest the police killing of the 26-year-old Black man who was doing his job, CBS News Chicago reported.

“The officer that shot him, we still don’t know his name. They’re trying to keep that from us. So release his name, please. That’s what I want you all to do. Release his name, and he needs to have consequences,” Candace Ousley, a member of Roberson’s family, said.

A Midlothian officer shot Roberson while the armed guard was apprehending a man who fired a weapon inside the nightclub where Roberson worked. The officer reportedly ignored the bar’s patrons who yelled that Roberson was a guard.

The police department has said very little about the shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers learned there were several gunshot victims inside the bar. A Midlothian officer encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an officer-involved shooting. The subject the officer shot was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” a statement from Midlothian Police Chief Dan Delaney said, according to WLS-TV.

Without identifying the officer, the department said he has been placed on paid administrative leave. He is a leader of the regional SWAT team with seven years of experience as an officer.

Roberson’s family has filed a federal lawsuit. There’s no good reason why the officer shot him, the attorney representing the family said, adding that Roberson was wearing a hat with “security” across the front, according to the Associated Press.

The church organist and father of a 9-month-old son was licensed to carry a gun, Cook County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. Roberson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Roberson’s death a homicide and said he was shot multiple times.

