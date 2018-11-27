Crews blocked off a portion of East 26th Street at Calvert Street in Charles Village, where sidewalks appear to be sinking Monday.
A portion of 26th Street in Baltimore is buckling, officials say, four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks just two blocks away.
The city’s Department of Transportation officials said the road is closed between Guilford to Calvert Street as engineers evaluate the sinking Baltimore street.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As Mississippi Votes For White Supremacy Over Progress
- Won’t He Do It!: Bank Of America Customers Get To Keep Money They Mistakenly Got From ATM
- Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is More Worried About Getting Sued Than Justice
- Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series!
Source: Fox Baltimore
Massive Sinkhole In Charles Village was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com