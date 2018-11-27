Massive Sinkhole In Charles Village

” data-medium-file=”https://r1wolbbaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/14700605535094.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://r1wolbbaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/14700605535094.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-2032890″ src=”https://r1wolbbaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/14700605535094.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”ELLICOTT CITY, MD – JULY 31: Destruction caused by a flash flo” width=”1024″ height=”681″ /> Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Crews blocked off a portion of East 26th Street at Calvert Street in Charles Village, where sidewalks appear to be sinking Monday.

A portion of 26th Street in Baltimore is buckling, officials say, four years after the same road collapsed into the train tracks just two blocks away.

The city’s Department of Transportation officials said the road is closed between Guilford to Calvert Street as engineers evaluate the sinking Baltimore street.

Source: Fox Baltimore

