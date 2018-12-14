CLOSE
‘Power’ Fans Donate More than $70,000 to Crew Member Killed on Set

Power Season 5

Source: Starz / Starz

Fans of the Starz drama series ‘Power’ are rallying around the family of a production assistant killed on set earlier this week.

A Go-Fund-Me for the family of Pedro Jimenez has exceeded its $10,000 goal with more than $70,000 raised.

63-year-old Jimenez was setting up cones on a Brooklyn street Monday morning when he was hit by passing car. The driver remained on the scene while Jimenez died at a nearby hospital.

‘Power’ creator and showrunner, Courtney Kemp, paid tribute to Jimenez in an Instagram post, saying “A few sentences cannot address the love, humor, courage and strength of a man loved by so many. Pedro Jimenez was a beloved member of our crew and here since season one. This is a tragedy for the Power family, and even more for Pedro’s family and friends, who must face the holidays and the coming cold months ahead without him.”

I have not known how to write this post; social media is an odd, impersonal place for grief, often an odd place to commemorate a life. A few sentences cannot address the love, humor, courage and strength of a man loved by so many. Pedro Jimenez was a beloved member of our crew and here since season one. This is a tragedy for the Power family, and even more for Pedro’s family and friends, who must face the holidays and the coming cold months ahead without him. If you are a fan of @power_starz and have enjoyed our show, please know it takes hundreds of people to make the series that you enjoy. Pedro was one of those people. Pray for him and for his family. Tell your loved ones how you feel about them so they know for sure.

Several members of the show’s cast also offered their condolences to Jimenez’ loved ones.

A wake for the husband and father was held last night. Jimenez will be laid to rest in the Dominican Republic.

‘Power’ Fans Donate More than $70,000 to Crew Member Killed on Set was originally published on 92q.com

power

