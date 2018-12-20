3 Baltimore Ravens Going To 2019 Pro Bowl Next Year

Source: Rob Carr / GettyJoin Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The NFL announced this week that three Baltimore Ravens were voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

It will be linebacker C.J. Mosley, safety Eric Weddle and guard Marshal Yanda.

Justin Tucker will serve as first alternate.

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

