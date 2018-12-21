DL’s Top 10 Christmas Gifts That Will Start A Fight

Most of us would like a drama free Christmas! One way to avoid any drama on Christmas is to stay away from giving these 10 things as gifts. Don’t give anyone a plane ticket, that may come across as you trying to get rid of them! Do not give anyone a gym membership, that makes people think you’re calling them fat! Be smart with your gift giving and have a Merry Christmas!

