Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Christmas night four Houston men were helping themselves to thousands of dollars in iPhones.

According to ABC13, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kendrick Grant, 23; Tezmon Ross, 25; Marquis Rashad Jones, 26; and Isaiah Anthony Johnson, 25, used a sledgehammer to break through the wall of the T-Mobile store.

Deputies say they took more than 20 iPhone Xs.

They were reportedly caught during a traffic stop. A black duffel bag that contained the stolen iPhones was found.

The men’s clothes and tools were reportedly covered in concrete dust from the burglary.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, and for causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage to the building and interior.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Burglars Targeted T-Mobile Store On Christmas Night was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com