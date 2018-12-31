CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Iman Shumpert Avoids Jail Time Over 2016 DUI, Marijuana Possession

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Sacramento Kings defender Iman Shumpert can start 2019 without worrying about jail time after a Georgia judge placed the NBA star on probation instead of behind bars.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Blast reports Shumpert was sentenced over his 2016 arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana possession and failure to maintain the lane, on December 18.

Shumpert reportedly entered a plea of no-contest to the DUI and guilty for the failure to maintain lane. According to The Blast, court records state the marijuana possession charge was disposed due to a Conditional Discharge law that exists in Georgia allowing first time drug offenders to complete classes on substance abuse instead of paying a steep price.

Shumpert was placed on probation and his criminal case was closed.

So Where Exactly Is Weed Legal?

9 photos Launch gallery

So Where Exactly Is Weed Legal?

Continue reading So Where Exactly Is Weed Legal?

So Where Exactly Is Weed Legal?

In last few years states have been legalizing weed. Colorado is the main state that most people know of but do you know how many states have legalized weed? Do you know which states they are? Click through to find out.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Iman Shumpert Avoids Jail Time Over 2016 DUI, Marijuana Possession was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Iman Shumpert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close