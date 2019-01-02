Baltimore City Council Release Report On Police Commissioner Candidate

The Baltimore City Council released background interviews conducted to learn more about Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee to lead the Baltimore Police Department as its new commissioner.

Nominee Joel Fitzgerald is currently the chief in Fort Worth and will be in Baltimore later this week and next week for a series of community meetings and public hearings.

Fitzgerald gets high marks from some on the community policing front. Baltimore City Council members were told by Roy Hudson, the former president of the Fort Worth Black Officers Association, that Fitzgerald turned the department around.

Baltimore City Council President Jack Young released a report on the trip via Twitter.

Its 200 pages contain transcripts of interviews council members conducted with civil rights leaders, police officers, supporters, and critics.

Source: Fox Baltimore

