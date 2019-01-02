CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore City Council Release Report On Police Commissioner Candidate

Leave a comment
US-POLICE-CRIME-RACISM

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

The Baltimore City Council released background interviews conducted to learn more about Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee to lead the Baltimore Police Department as its new commissioner.

Nominee Joel Fitzgerald is currently the chief in Fort Worth and will be in Baltimore later this week and next week for a series of community meetings and public hearings.

Fitzgerald gets high marks from some on the community policing front. Baltimore City Council members were told by Roy Hudson, the former president of the Fort Worth Black Officers Association, that Fitzgerald turned the department around.

Baltimore City Council President Jack Young released a report on the trip via Twitter.

Its 200 pages contain transcripts of interviews council members conducted with civil rights leaders, police officers, supporters, and critics.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Council Release Report On Police Commissioner Candidate was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore City police

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close