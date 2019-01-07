Golden Globes 2019: The Winners List

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
We’re officially in awards season! From the Golden Globes to the Grammys and the Oscars, it’s the yearly culmination of great movies, music, speculation, snubs, winners, losers, amazing dresses, suits, best-dressed lists and more. The Golden Globe Awards are typically the first major award to be handed out during awards season.
The 2019 edition of the Globes was hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and the nominees included Black Panther (yes, that came out in 2018), Atlanta, A Star Is Born, Crazy Rich Asians and Lady Gaga. Check out the full list of winners below! (Winners listed in bold).
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Green Book
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Television Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Series – Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Television Performance By An Actor – Limited Series
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Shoplifters
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Supporting Television Actress
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Television Actor
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama
Richard Madden, The Bodyguard
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Golden Globes 2019: The Winners List was originally published on radionowhouston.com