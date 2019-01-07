CLOSE
Golden Globes 2019: The Winners List

'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Green Book' take home the big honors

76th Golden Globe Awards Press Room

Source: WENN.com / WENN

We’re officially in awards season! From the Golden Globes to the Grammys and the Oscars, it’s the yearly culmination of great movies, music, speculation, snubs, winners, losers, amazing dresses, suits, best-dressed lists and more. The Golden Globe Awards are typically the first major award to be handed out during awards season.

The 2019 edition of the Globes was hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and the nominees included Black Panther (yes, that came out in 2018), AtlantaA Star Is BornCrazy Rich Asians and Lady Gaga. Check out the full list of winners below! (Winners listed in bold).

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Green Book

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Television Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story 

The Alienist

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Television Series – Comedy

The Kominsky Method

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Director – Motion Picture 

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Television Performance By An Actor – Limited Series

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Shoplifters

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Supporting Television Actress

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Television Actor

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama

Richard Madden, The Bodyguard

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Golden Globes 2019: The Winners List was originally published on radionowhouston.com

