Lakeith Stanfield Rumored To Star In Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot

Don't say it five times.

Watch what you say in front of the mirror. It looks like our favorite homicidal urban legend will soon be back on the big screen.

Word is Lakeith Stanfield is in talks to star in Candyman. Produced by Jordan Peele the film is said to be a sequel to the 1992 horror classic. Based on Clive Barker’s The Forbidden short story, the original follows a female student researching urban legends. Her work leads her to the ghost of an artist and son of a slave who was murdered in the late-19th century called Candyman.

Screen Rant is reporting that Stanfield will play Anthony, an artist researching the gory myth who eventually summons the killer spirit. His name seems very purposeful as the original protagonist Helen escapes Candyman’s trap with a baby named Anthony in the final scene. Whether or not his role indicates he is indeed the infant has yet to be confirmed. If casted the booking should not come as a surprise considering that Stanfield has worked with Peele previously in the horror comedy satire hit Get Out.

Candyman went on to become a cult classic spawning two sequels including Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999). You can view the trailer to the original below.

Photo: WENN.com

