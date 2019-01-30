Jazzy Report: South Carolina Will Require High Schools To Teach A Personal Finance Class

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A South Carolina lawmaker is working on passing a bill that will require High School students to take a personal finance class. The class will teach them about budgeting, taxes, insurance and how to not end up buried in debt. The class will be mandatory for high school graduation. DL thinks this class is a great idea!

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

