CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Floyd Mayweather Goes On Gucci Shopping Spree, Stunts On Boycott Efforts

Flanked by The Money Team, the retired boxer ignored calls from T.I. and others to stop buying the fashion brand.

Leave a comment
Floyd Mayweather VS Tenshin Media Day

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Floyd Mayweather has never been one to strike a social justice stance, but few would have expected him to defy a growing notion that Gucci isn’t down with Black people. After the fashion brand’s blackface snafu, Money Mayweather gleefully stunted on the boycott by going on a Gucci shopping spree.

TMZ Sports reports:

The boxer — along with his entire TMT crew — rolled into Gucci in Bev Hills … and when we told him about all of the stars calling for a Gucci ban over a sweatshirt that resembled blackface, Floyd scoffed.

“I’m not no follower, I do what the f*ck I wanna do,” Floyd told us.

When we told Floyd that stars like T.I. and Spike Lee would be upset with him, Floyd laughed.

“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do.”

Outside the store, Floyd and his crew showed off a BUNCH of bags filled with Gucci — dropping a fortune on clothing and accessories.

“I’m not a follower,” Floyd added … “You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life.”

Mayweather defiantly said that he doesn’t see a need to stop shopping at high-end retailers even if they’ve posted offensive material, doing so while evoking the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

Check out the video below.

Photo: WENN

Floyd Mayweather Goes On Gucci Shopping Spree, Stunts On Boycott Efforts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Floyd Mayweather , gucci

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close