CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy

Leave a comment

The Baltimore City Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Syed Muhammad Weaver who has reportedly been missing since Feb. 4.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Weaver is reportedly 5 feet, 7inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. According to WBALTV 11, He was last seen wearing a puffy black winter jacket, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

Police say that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Weaver is urged to contact the Baltimore City Police Department’s Southeast District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2422 or dial 911.

Famous Marylanders

16 photos Launch gallery

Famous Marylanders

Continue reading Famous Marylanders

Famous Marylanders

Baltimore Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

#Blackandmissing , Baltimore City police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close