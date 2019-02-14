CLOSE
Libertarian Journalist Came For Kamala Harris’ Weed Smoking, Got Facts Wrong

While folks tried to roast Sen. Harris on her college days, she never misrepresented the facts like everyone else did.

In the wake of Sen. Kamala Harris announcing a run for president, a growing chorus of dissent has risen from both the Left and the Right. A Libertarian journalist took aim at Harris’ admittance that she smoked weed while in college and tried to blow holes in her timeline, but the presidential hopeful never said what she’s being accused of by her critics.

Crooks and Liars report:

Turns out Nick Gillespie’s timeline calculations are a little off. He claims Harris says she smoked pot while listening to Snoop Dogg in college. She didn’t.

Nick Gillespie followed up his lie with a lot of concern trolling about who Kamala Harris locked up while she was Attorney General of California.

It’s fascinating how they can push the “Democrat open borders leads to MURDER” and the “Kamala Harris was a meanie prosecutor” memes at the same time.

I’m sorry to break it to the tighty-whitey guys at Reason Magazine, but Kamala Harris is not talking to you.

Thanks to the good sleuth work of Keith Boykin, it’s shown that Sen. Harris never said she listened to Snoop Dogg in college.

She did say she smoked weed and listened to 2Pac and Snoop but she never offered a timeline nor linked it to her time in school. Further, she’s said she’s since stopped toking.

In fairness, Harris still has her fair share of critics who won’t rest until they find a breaking point. In fact, some are noting under Boykin’s tweet that Harris was already working in her field and still lighting up but again, nothing has been confirmed.

