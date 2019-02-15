CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos]

The e-commerce site salutes basketball’s greatest with a series of 23 drops all under retail.

Leave a comment
EBAY ALL-STAR WEEKEND 2019 DROP

Source: EBAY / eBay

The sneaker game just got some life breathed into it. Enthusiasts will get the chance to buy some rare feet pieces courtesy of eBay.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Starting February 15, the online e-commerce giant will release a series of drops as a nod to All-Star Weekend 2019. eBay tapped key collectors in the sneaker community and influential tastemakers to sell the most sought-after styles. NBA player P.J. Tucker, sneakerhead Jacques Slade, artist Kickstradomis and stylist Aleali May are selling special pieces from their personal collections for charity. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Fit, an organization that creates new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

Included will be some of the most sought after sneaker grails including Air Jordan OG 1985 colorways, Air Jordan 1 Legends of the Summer, OVO Jordan 11 Snakeskins, the Mike Bibby Jordan 9 Low PE, Zoom Lebron IV ASG Graffiti Player Exclusives, the Kobe Vivo foundation Huarache 2K4 Cement away and selections from the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection.

EBAY ALL-STAR WEEKEND 2019 DROP

Source: EBAY / eBay

On Saturday, February 16 their “23 Drops” will salute legend Michael Jordan with 23 of the most popular releases in sneakers and streetwear.

  1. Air Jordan Retro 6 – Infrared | $230
  2. Air Jordan Retro 4 – Laser Black Gum | $150 
  3. Air Jordan Retro 11 – Platinum Tint | $170 
  4. Air Jordan Retro 3 Tinker JTH – Bio Beige | $250 
  5. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 — Triple White | $225 
  6. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Sesame | $260 
  7. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 
  8. Supreme x CDG Tee FW18 | $500 
  9. Supreme x CDG Hoodie FW18 | $275 
  10. Nike Off White Zoom Fly – Pink | $255 
  11. Supreme Bouncy Ball FW18 | $10 
  12. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Blue Tint | $385 
  13. Yeezy 700 – Wave Runners | $385 
  14. Supreme Dragon Work Jacket | $450 
  15. Nike Off White Blazer Serena Williams | $825 
  16. Nike Fear of God SA – Black | $450 
  17. Nike Fear of God SA – Slate | $450 
  18. Air Jordan Retro 11 – Concord | $270 
  19. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Beluga 2.0 | $450 
  20. Adidas Yeezy 500 – Salt | $285 
  21. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 
  22. Air Jordan Retro 10 Tinker – Blue | $130 
  23. Air Jordan Retro 6 -Wheat | $145 

Additionally eBay will offer products from top brands including Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, ASICS and New Balance all weekend at a 20% discount below retail. You can visit eBay.com/AllStarDrop to shop the pieces.

EBAY ALL-STAR WEEKEND 2019 DROP

Source: EBAY / eBay

Photo: eBay

eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

eBay , NBA All Star Weekend , nike

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close