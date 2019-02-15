eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos]

The sneaker game just got some life breathed into it. Enthusiasts will get the chance to buy some rare feet pieces courtesy of eBay.

Starting February 15, the online e-commerce giant will release a series of drops as a nod to All-Star Weekend 2019. eBay tapped key collectors in the sneaker community and influential tastemakers to sell the most sought-after styles. NBA player P.J. Tucker, sneakerhead Jacques Slade, artist Kickstradomis and stylist Aleali May are selling special pieces from their personal collections for charity. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Fit, an organization that creates new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

Included will be some of the most sought after sneaker grails including Air Jordan OG 1985 colorways, Air Jordan 1 Legends of the Summer, OVO Jordan 11 Snakeskins, the Mike Bibby Jordan 9 Low PE, Zoom Lebron IV ASG Graffiti Player Exclusives, the Kobe Vivo foundation Huarache 2K4 Cement away and selections from the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection.

On Saturday, February 16 their “23 Drops” will salute legend Michael Jordan with 23 of the most popular releases in sneakers and streetwear.

Air Jordan Retro 6 – Infrared | $230 Air Jordan Retro 4 – Laser Black Gum | $150 Air Jordan Retro 11 – Platinum Tint | $170 Air Jordan Retro 3 Tinker JTH – Bio Beige | $250 Adidas Yeezy 350v2 — Triple White | $225 Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Sesame | $260 Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 Supreme x CDG Tee FW18 | $500 Supreme x CDG Hoodie FW18 | $275 Nike Off White Zoom Fly – Pink | $255 Supreme Bouncy Ball FW18 | $10 Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Blue Tint | $385 Yeezy 700 – Wave Runners | $385 Supreme Dragon Work Jacket | $450 Nike Off White Blazer Serena Williams | $825 Nike Fear of God SA – Black | $450 Nike Fear of God SA – Slate | $450 Air Jordan Retro 11 – Concord | $270 Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Beluga 2.0 | $450 Adidas Yeezy 500 – Salt | $285 Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 Air Jordan Retro 10 Tinker – Blue | $130 Air Jordan Retro 6 -Wheat | $145

Additionally eBay will offer products from top brands including Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, ASICS and New Balance all weekend at a 20% discount below retail. You can visit eBay.com/AllStarDrop to shop the pieces.

Photo: eBay

eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted February 15, 2019

