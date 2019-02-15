eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos]

The sneaker game just got some life breathed into it. Enthusiasts will get the chance to buy some rare feet pieces courtesy of eBay.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Starting February 15, the online e-commerce giant will release a series of drops as a nod to All-Star Weekend 2019. eBay tapped key collectors in the sneaker community and influential tastemakers to sell the most sought-after styles. NBA player P.J. Tucker, sneakerhead Jacques Slade, artist Kickstradomis and stylist Aleali May are selling special pieces from their personal collections for charity. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Fit, an organization that creates new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and live a healthy lifestyle.
Included will be some of the most sought after sneaker grails including Air Jordan OG 1985 colorways, Air Jordan 1 Legends of the Summer, OVO Jordan 11 Snakeskins, the Mike Bibby Jordan 9 Low PE, Zoom Lebron IV ASG Graffiti Player Exclusives, the Kobe Vivo foundation Huarache 2K4 Cement away and selections from the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection.
On Saturday, February 16 their “23 Drops” will salute legend Michael Jordan with 23 of the most popular releases in sneakers and streetwear.
- Air Jordan Retro 6 – Infrared | $230
- Air Jordan Retro 4 – Laser Black Gum | $150
- Air Jordan Retro 11 – Platinum Tint | $170
- Air Jordan Retro 3 Tinker JTH – Bio Beige | $250
- Adidas Yeezy 350v2 — Triple White | $225
- Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Sesame | $260
- Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130
- Supreme x CDG Tee FW18 | $500
- Supreme x CDG Hoodie FW18 | $275
- Nike Off White Zoom Fly – Pink | $255
- Supreme Bouncy Ball FW18 | $10
- Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Blue Tint | $385
- Yeezy 700 – Wave Runners | $385
- Supreme Dragon Work Jacket | $450
- Nike Off White Blazer Serena Williams | $825
- Nike Fear of God SA – Black | $450
- Nike Fear of God SA – Slate | $450
- Air Jordan Retro 11 – Concord | $270
- Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Beluga 2.0 | $450
- Adidas Yeezy 500 – Salt | $285
- Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130
- Air Jordan Retro 10 Tinker – Blue | $130
- Air Jordan Retro 6 -Wheat | $145
Additionally eBay will offer products from top brands including Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, ASICS and New Balance all weekend at a 20% discount below retail. You can visit eBay.com/AllStarDrop to shop the pieces.
Photo: eBayFollow @magicbaltimore
eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com