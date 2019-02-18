Black History Month
Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston One Wish

Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

Birth Date: August 9, 1963

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Fun Facts: 

  • Whitney Houston signed to Arista Records when she was just 19
  • Whitney Houston is one of the highest selling female artists of all time
  • Whitney Houston was also an actor, and appeared in several movies such as The Bodyguard and The Preacher’s Wife
  • Whitney Houston sang the national anthem in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV
  • Whitney Houston had one child, named Bobbi Kristina, with former New Edition singer Bobby Brown

We thank you for your contributions Whitney Houston.

WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCY

Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)

Black History Month , WHITNEY HOUSTON

