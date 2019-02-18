Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Whitney Houston.
Birth Date: August 9, 1963
Hometown: Newark, New Jersey
Fun Facts:
- Whitney Houston signed to Arista Records when she was just 19
- Whitney Houston is one of the highest selling female artists of all time
- Whitney Houston was also an actor, and appeared in several movies such as The Bodyguard and The Preacher’s Wife
- Whitney Houston sang the national anthem in 1991 at Super Bowl XXV
- Whitney Houston had one child, named Bobbi Kristina, with former New Edition singer Bobby Brown
We thank you for your contributions Whitney Houston.
Black History Month 2019: Whitney Houston (PHOTOS)
1. WHITNEY HOUSTON IN CONCERT IN BERCYSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011Source:Getty 2 of 19
3. Whitney Houston Sings National Anthem At Super Bowl XXVSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. ArraySource:WENN 5 of 19
6. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. 11/11/96 Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in the new movie 'The Preachers Wife'Source:Getty 8 of 19
9. 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. Screening of Walt Disney Television & ABC Present 'Cinderella'Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Second Annual Billboard Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Eighth Annual American Cinema Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. 28th Annual Grammy Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. BET's 'Celebration Of Gospel' - InsideSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011Source:Getty 16 of 19
17. A file picture taken on May 18, 1988 inSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Whitney Houston Performs At Arena NurnbergerSource:Getty 18 of 19
19. Whitney Houston One WishSource:Sony Music 19 of 19
