FU DL: Why Are You Such A Skeptic?!

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 02.20.19
DL can rub some folks the wrong way and those people express their anger with this segment. A listener pointed out that DL is super skeptical. For example, the day the Jussie Smollett story broke DL was already skeptical! Tons of people were sad for the actor but DL wasn’t convinced he was attacked. Now lots of us are confused, but DL’s skepticism was a bit early.

