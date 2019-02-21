Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For Emerging Artists

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

To all the upcoming artists out there trying to get your music heard, there’s a new opportunity on the horizon and it has the potential to change your life. Today, TIDAL announced TIDAL Unplugged, “an unprecedented million dollar artist grant program dedicated to building emerging artists’ careers,” funded by Mark Lampert (BVF Partners L.P.) & Robert Nelsen (ARCH Venture Partners). While the first go ’round will only accommodate local Detroit artists, TIDAL plans to expand the program into other markets moving forward.

So, what are the details?

“TIDAL Unplugged will kick off in Detroit, where Lampert’s grandfather started his musical career. Local artists will have the chance to submit their music through TIDAL to receive part of the million dollar grant,” the subscription-based streaming service stated via press release. “The artists chosen will each work with the TIDAL Unplugged team to create a personalized program aimed to cover resources needed to further their musical career. The grant can cover living expenses, equipment, studio time, and more as well as access to expertly guided recording and creative resources. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows aspiring musicians to chase their dreams as well as dedicate more time and energy to pursuing a career as an artist.”

“Working with TIDAL and utilizing the resources provided, the finalists will develop and finish four songs for distribution. Once the tracks are complete, they will exclusively premiere on TIDAL and receive promotion through its TIDAL Rising program. Artists will maintain 100% ownership of recording masters. As part of TIDAL’s mission to support rising artists with unique opportunities to grow their fan bases, the finalists will perform their songs in a TIDAL Unplugged showcase in November,” TIDAL states.

So, how do I apply?

“Beginning March 1, 2019 Detroit residents can apply on TIDAL.com/Unplugged,” the press release goes on to state. “Artists from all genres are encouraged to submit, but music must be performed acapella or acoustically and must not rely heavily on digital elements. The finalists will be announced in May. Following a pilot run in Detroit, TIDAL aims to expand the program into other markets.”

“The TIDAL Rising program is incredibly special to everyone at TIDAL – from the interns to the artist-owners — we recognize the power of streaming and the importance of supporting and encouraging emerging musicians,” said Jason Kpana, TIDAL SVP of Artist Relations, in the press release. “Being able to expand the program to support musicians in an authentic and substantial way is truly an honor.”

Get your audition tapes ready…

