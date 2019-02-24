CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem To Protest Local Pro-Confederate Rallies

The resistance to racism and bigotry comes in many forms.

Leave a comment
Mississippi v Georgia

Source: Logan Riely / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem in protest of pro-Confederate rallies happening near their university’s campus.

Deadspin reports that K.J. Buffen, Terence Davis, Luis Rodriguez, Bruce Stevens, Devontae Shuler and Breein Tyree took a knee before the team’s home game against Georgia on Saturday (Feb. 24). A total of eight players kneeled per reports.

Reports ESPN:

Minutes before the game, both teams formed lines for the anthem. As “The Star-Spangled Banner” began, six Rebels players — who appeared to be KJ Buffen, D.C. Davis, Brian Halums, Luis Rodriguez, Devontae Shuler and Bruce Stevens — knelt one by one. Two more players — appearing to be Breein Tyree and Franco Miller Jr. — took a knee on the song’s final line.

The game was being played while two pro-Confederacy groups organized a march onto the campus in Oxford, Mississippi.

“The majority of it was we saw one of our teammates doing it and we just didn’t want him to be alone,” Ole Miss scoring leader Tyree said after his team’s 72-71 victory. “We’re just tired of these hate groups coming to our school and portraying our campus like it’s our actual university having these hate groups in our school.”

So no, they weren’t disrespecting the flag or servicemen. Star player Tyree later tweeted: “To the people that fight for this country, my teammates and I meant no disrespect to everything that you do for us, but we had to take a stand to the negative things that went on today on our campus. #WeNeedChange”

Related: The NFL Now Requires Players To Stand For The National Anthem

The team’s coach, Kermit Davis, was unaware the protest was going to happen, but he supported his players, as he should.

Respect.

Photo: Getty

Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem To Protest Local Pro-Confederate Rallies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

National Anthem , Ole Miss

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
Family Says Jailers Tortured Man And Left Him…

A Mississippi man who was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge last May and died a day after being booked…
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close