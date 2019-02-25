CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige To Headline

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Missy Elliott

Source: Atlantic Records

Today, Essence announced the lineup for the 25th anniversary of the Essence Music Festival taking place July 4th weekend in New Orleans!

“#EssenceFest has been moving the culture forward for 25 amazing years and this year, we’re setting the bar even higher. The 2019 lineup will literally be on another level,” the magazine wrote. “Grab your tickets now at essencefestival.com.”

Among the performers are Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as headliners with other acts such as RBRM, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Pharrell Williams, Teddy Riley, Timbaland and more with a special tribute to Frankie Beverly!

The festival kicks off at the New Orleans Superdome on July 4 and runs through the 7th. Get your tickets at essencefestival.com

All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood
39 photos

2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige To Headline was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

EssenceFest , Mary J Blige , Missy Elliot

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Tackling 11-Year-Old…

https://youtu.be/1AqeUtMGaXA According to WISC-TV., a Wisconsin teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly tackling an 11-year-old student at…
02.25.19
Ole Miss Basketball Players Kneel During National Anthem…

The Ole Miss basketball team is woke (well, some of them). Players on the squad knelt during the national anthem…
02.24.19
FBI Claims Chicago Police Department May Have ‘Overstated’…

Chicago Police possibly lying on a Black man? No shocker there.
02.24.19
Members Of The Hateful Group That Candace Owens…

Girl, bye.
02.24.19
Elementary School Issues Apology After Third Graders Are…

Principal David Stewart apologized on behalf of Madison's Trust Elementary School...details inside.
02.24.19
Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper…

One of the officers involved in shooting 20-year-old Willie McCoy to death in Vallejo, was involved in another shooting that…
02.22.19
Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee…

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to…
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…

A crazed White woman, whose being dubbed #sidewalksally, violently attacked a biracial family who was having a photoshoot for their…
02.21.19
Delaware State Police Officer Draws Gun During Traffic…

Mack Buckley is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a Delaware State Police officer during what should have…
02.22.19
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…

The family of 12-year-old, Linda “Michellita” Rogers are still mourning the loss of this beautiful young lady.
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close